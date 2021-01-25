Tag Team Match Added To This Week’s MLW Fusion

Major League Wrestling has announced a tag team match for this week’s MLW Fusion, with Violence is Forever taking on TJP and Bu Ku Dao.

TJP & Bu Ku Dao vs. Violence is Forever World Tag Team Eliminator signed for FUSION

Who will challenge Los Parks for their World Tag Team Titles?

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced a World Tag Team Championship eliminator featuring TJP & Bu Ku Dao vs. Violence is Forever for this Wednesday, January 27 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series, FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch.

The Von Erichs have deferred their rematch with Los Parks until they’ve settled unfinished business with Team Filthy. As such, league officials have set an eliminator match to determine the next challengers for the first crack at Los Parks’ tag team titles.

TJP has taken on a mentor role with MLW newcomer Bu Ku Dao, with the unit looking to make a splash in the tag team division. Standing in their way is Dominic Garrini and Kevin Ku, collectively known as Violence is Forever.

Ku joined Team Filthy over the summer after Dominic Garrini witnessed Ku’s extraordinary performance in an Inoki Jungle Fight tournament in Brazil.

Violence is Forever would like nothing more than to bring the World Tag Team Championship back to their fight camp which already has the Opera Cup.

What happens when MMA hooligans Violence Is Forever face off with Bu Ku Dao and his mentor TJP to decide who gets a shot at Los Parks?

Find out this Wednesday on MLW FUSION at 7pm ET on YouTube, Fubo Sports and the Roku Channel.

Also scheduled for Wednesday’s card:

•Caribbean Strap match for the Caribbean Heavyweight Championship: Savio Vega (c) vs. Richard Holliday

•Eliminator for World Tag Team Championship Match: TJP & Bu Ku Dao vs. Violence is Forever

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Alicia Atout, the Von Erichs and more!

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN. Learn more about where to watch.