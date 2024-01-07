Tag Team Title Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Battle of the Belts

During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, a challenge was made for next week’s Battle of the Belts, with a stipulation added. Ricky Starks and Big Bill offered to put their tag team titles on the line against Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara next week. However, they wanted a street fight. Before that match, Starks and Guevara will face each other on Wednesday’s Dynamite.

