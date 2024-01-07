wrestling / News

Tag Team Title Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Battle of the Belts

January 6, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ricky Starks Big Bill AEW Image Credit: AEW

During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, a challenge was made for next week’s Battle of the Belts, with a stipulation added. Ricky Starks and Big Bill offered to put their tag team titles on the line against Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara next week. However, they wanted a street fight. Before that match, Starks and Guevara will face each other on Wednesday’s Dynamite.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Battle of the Belts, AEW Collision, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading