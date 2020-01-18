wrestling / News
Taiji Ishimori Added To ROH Supercard of Honor
January 18, 2020 | Posted by
Another day, another member of the Bullet Club added to ROH Supercard of Honor. In this case it’s Taiji Ishimori, who joins KENTA, Jay White and El Phantasmo. Other names appearing at the show include RUSH, Jay Lethal, Will Ospreay, Dragon Lee, Slex and Marty Scurll. The event happens on April 4 in Lakeland, Florida at the RP Funding Center.
. @taiji_ishimori SIGNED FOR SUPERCARD OF HONOR APRIL 4 IN LAKELAND, FLORIDA!
Taiji Ishimori is #GoingToLakeland
Full details: https://t.co/cKRYzzVNSs
Tickets are on sale now! Join us LIVE in Lakeland ☀️
🎟https://t.co/D9ROLjOwAk pic.twitter.com/aqLxfLSmJO
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 18, 2020
