Taiji Ishimori Added To ROH Supercard of Honor

January 18, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Taiji Ishimori

Another day, another member of the Bullet Club added to ROH Supercard of Honor. In this case it’s Taiji Ishimori, who joins KENTA, Jay White and El Phantasmo. Other names appearing at the show include RUSH, Jay Lethal, Will Ospreay, Dragon Lee, Slex and Marty Scurll. The event happens on April 4 in Lakeland, Florida at the RP Funding Center.

Taiji Ishimori, Joseph Lee

