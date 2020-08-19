Tama Tonga On If He Has Any Heat With Enzo, If He Was Legitimately Upset About Enzo & Big Cass Incident At G1 Supercard

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Tama Tonga discussed if he has any real heat with Enzo Amore and if he was legitimately upset about the situation at the G1 Supercard at Madison Square Garden in 2019 where Enzo and Big Cass hopped the rail and got into a brawl with the Briscoes and Bully Ray. His comments are below.

On if he has any heat with Enzo: “It’s just business. That’s the way I look at it, it’s all business. I think, off the record, on the record, whatever, he’s got a talent for the mic. I can’t say that about his in-ring, but hey, if he wants to give a go, let’s go.”

On if he was legitimately upset with Enzo and Big Cass jumping the rails at G1 Supercard in 2019: “I was fucking pissed. I was very fucking pissed. I wasn’t mad at them, no I wasn’t mad at them, I was fucking pissed off at ROH for pulling a stunt like that and not letting New Japan know. This ain’t your fucking show. You don’t disrespect us like that. That’s just pure disrespect to come on somebody else’s show, not tell them what you’re going to do, and you just pull it off like it’s your fucking show, so yeah, I was very fucking upset.”

On if the segment should be considered a success since it got so many people talking: “Here’s the problem with that. People gonna think that’s OK to do and keep pulling stunts like that. Japan is, you gotta understand our culture, the culture from there, respect is a lot, and that should be held in high regard here in the United States too, or else that’s what happens. People think they can throw these kind of stunts. Disrespect is real. So you can’t, common now, common now.”

