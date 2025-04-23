Tama Tonga Reportedly Injured, May Need Surgery

A new report states that WWE’s Tama Tonga is out with an injury and may need surgery. Bodyslam.net and PWN’s Cody Whoades both report that Tonga is out with an undisclosed injury, with the belief being that surgery may be required.

There is no timetable for Tonga’s potential return. He was written off TV when LA Knight slammed his hand in a car door on last week’s WWE Smackdown.

ON behalf of 411, our best wishes to Tonga for a quick and full recovery.