Tammy Sytch Reportedly Arrested Again Earlier This Week in New Jersey
– As first reported by WrestlingNews.co, WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch, aka Sunny, was arrested earlier his week in Keansburg, New Jersey on February 24. State records indicated that Sytch was issued the following charges:
– OPERATING UNDER INFLUENCE OF LIQUOR OR DRUGS
– DRIVING AFTER DL/REGISTRATION SUSPENDED/REVOKED
– CARELESS DRIVING: LIKELY TO ENDANGER PERSON OR PROPERTY
– RECKLESS DRIVING
– FAILURE TO WEARSEAT EQUIPMENT-RESPONSIBILITY OF DRIVER
– DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE
– FAIL POSS DRIV LIC
– FAIL TO POSS DRIV REG
– FAIL TO POSS DRIV INS CARD
– FAILURE TO INSTALL INTERLOCK/DRIVE CAR W/O INTERLOCK
– OPERATE MV DURING LICENSE SUSPENSION-2ND VIOLATION
Tammy Sytch reportedly has a court date set for March 10. She was previously arrested last month on charges that she allegedly threatened to kill a man with a pair of scissors.
