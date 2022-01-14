New Details on Tammy Sytch Arrest, Allegedly Threatened to Kill Man With Scissors

A new report has details on Tammy Sytch’s arrest, noting that she allegedly threatened to kill a man with scissors. (Yes, we’re all making Arn Anderson references in our heads now.) TMZ reports that they have obtained the police report from Sytch’s arrest yesterday, which led to her being charged with two counts of illegal weapon possession and one charge of terroristic threats.

According to the arrest report, Sytch allegedly threatened to kill her “intimate partner” with a pair of scissors after a domestic dispute. While details on how the altercation began aren’t yet clear, the report notes that Sytch raised a pair of scissors “toward the victim” and threatened to kill him, with an officer apparently witnessing the whole incident.

The officer noted that Sytch “appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol” during the incident. The man in question was not injured in the incident.

Sytch was arrested and charged, and jail records show that she is still in custody.