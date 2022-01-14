Tammy Sytch Arrested For Weapon Possession, Making Terroristic Threats

Tammy Sytch is in legal trouble again, as she was arrested on charges of weapon possession and making terroristic threats. TMZ reports that Sytch was arrested in New Jersey for allegedly unlawfully possessing a weapon and making threats. She was arrested in Keansburg and taken into custody at 11 AM.

TMZ reports that the details of the incident are unclear, but according to records Sytch is charges with two counts of illegal weapon possession and one charge of terroristic threats. It does not appear as of the weapon was a firearm.

PWInsider reports that there should not be any new issues stemming from her previous legal issues in New Jersey or Pennsylvania, as those had been resolved. The site notes that the only movement in regard to those is a notice in October that Sytch was 923 days overdue on making a payment towards her court costs.