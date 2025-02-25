Tammy Sytch’s Civil Trial Set For March

According to court documents obtained by PWInsider.com, the civil lawsuit filed by the estate of Julian Lasseter, who died in the March 2022 traffic collision involving WWE Hall of Famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch, is scheduled to begin on March 25th in Florida. The lawsuit seeks damages exceeding $30,000.

The lawsuit alleges that on March 25, 2022, Sytch, while intoxicated, negligently rear-ended Julian Lasseter’s vehicle on N. Yonge Street in Ormond Beach, Florida, resulting in his fatal injuries. The lawsuit claims negligence on Sytch’s part and asserts that the Lasseter family incurred medical and funeral expenses. It also states that Lasseter’s adult daughter has suffered and will continue to suffer the loss of her father’s companionship and emotional distress.

Sytch was convicted of DUI manslaughter, causing death while driving with a suspended license, DUI causing injury, and DUI causing property damage. Her sentencing, 17 years in prison plus 8 years of probation, was upheld after a recent hearing and she is slated for release on November 2, 2039. She is currently incarcerated at a Florida Department of Corrections facility in Ocala.

1 Sytch’s attempts to have her sentences run concurrently have been denied by the court.