Tay Conti Issues Statement on Taking Time Off From Social Media

– As previously reported, Tay Conti recently deactivated her Twitter account and took a leave absence from her social media accounts. It was speculated that the cause was due to harassment and rumors blaming her for Sammy Guevara ending his relationship and engagement to his ex-fiancée Pam Nizio. Tay Conti has now issued a statement on her Instagram account commenting on the situation and her leave of absence on social media. She stated the following:

“Hi Friends,

I had to take some time off social media because I was reading some unnecessary comments.

My personal life is no ones business and no one has the right to create false rumors and harras me for something that wasn’t my fault.

When I look at the mirror, I’m happy to see who I am and I’m proud of myself. If you like my career, great you can stay but if you don’t, just leave. One thing is for sure: HATERS WILL NOT TAKE MY HAPPINESS AWAY.

I’m living my best life and bringing happiness to the people that enjoy my work. For those who shared love, I can’t THANK YOU enough.. know that I do appreciate and love y’all, I’ll keep going no matter what 4.

Now let’s fucking go be I need to workout, period. – Tay Conti”