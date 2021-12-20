wrestling / News

Tay Conti’s Management Team Addresses Social Media Absence

December 19, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Tay Conti’s management has issued a statement addressing the AEW star taking a leave of absence from her social media accounts. As previously reported, Conti deactivated her Twitter account. While there is no confirmed reason why, it has been speculated that fans were harassing her and blaming her for Sammy Guevara’s relationship ending. Guevara took to Twitter on Sunday to say his relationship’s end “had nothing to do with ANYONE else.”

Conti’s management team, XPAND Marketing Agency, posted a statement to her Instagram Stories which read:

”This is Tay’s management team writing to let you know Tay is doing good but will be stepping away from social media for a couple days.

In the meantime, we will be posting on Tays behalf throughout the week. This includes normal posts as well as some sponsored posts that we have already recorded earlier in the month that must be posted this week.

Thank you for reading, Happy Holidays from Tay & her management team!”

