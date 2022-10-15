Taylor Wilde On Being Nervous Before Impact Wrestling Return

In an interview with Denise Salcedo (via Fightful, Taylor Wilde spoke about her self-doubt before her Impact Wrestling return at Rebellion 2021. She had been away from the business for a decade at that point.

She said: “There was a moment when I was standing in gorilla before I re-debuted back in March 2021 and just before my music hit, I was literally like ‘What the f*ck am I doing’. Like seriously, what the f*ck am I doing. I am wearing sparkly tights again, I am 35 years old, I am a mom and a firefighter, what am I doing. My legs felt like cement, I was sweating. [Throughout] my entire career, I’ve never felt nervous. There was literally a moment where I was like ‘What am I doing, seriously?’. I literally was having a full inner monologue. I was like ‘I’ve made this decision way too late, here we go.’ As soon as I hit the stage, all the negative self-talk cycle, which is you know in all of us. You question everything you do and I was going through a lot of personal stress at the same time and I think that was probably a bigger part of it because when I hit that stage and I saw all of my Wilde Ones and all of my sisters, I was like ‘Oh, I am home!’. It just all washed away within seconds. All of that dissipated the second I hit the stage.“