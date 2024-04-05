Teddy Hart Misses Court Date Again, Bench Warrant Issued

A bench warrant has been issued for Teddy Hart after he missed another hearing on his recent ecstasy possession charges. As reported, Hart was set for a mandatory appearance on April 4th for Early Resolution, a division that identifies potential candidates for early plea deals. PWInsider reports that Hart failed to show up and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

This is the second time in a row that Hart has missed a hearing. A bench warrant was issued in February after he missed a previous Early Resolution hearing, though that warrant was rescinded late last month when Hart’s lawyers stated that he was in the hospital at the time of the hearing and unable to contact them. The new warrant has a $4,000 bond.

Hart was arrested back on July 15th, 2023 in Florida and charged with possession of MDMA (ecstasy) and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Both charges are third degree felonies.