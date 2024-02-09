Teddy Hart Misses Hearing In Ecstasy Possession Case, Bench Warrant Issued

Teddy Hart is facing a warrant for his arrest after missing a hearing on his recent ecstasy possession charges. As reported, Hart had a hearing set for February 8th for what was referred to as a mandatory appearance for Early Resolution, a division that identifies potential candidates for early plea deals. PWInsider reports that Hart, real name Edward Annis, failed to appear at the Titusville, Florida hearing and a bench warrant was issued.

The report notes that Hart’s 2,000 bond was also revoked due to his failure to show. Hart’s lawyers had delayed the hearing several times, most recently in early January. The judge had said after the most continuance that there would be no more delays granted.

As previously reported, Hart was arrested back on July 15th in Florida and charged with possession of MDMA (ecstasy) and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Both charges are third degree felonies.