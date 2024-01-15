Teddy Hart Gets Another Continuance In Ecstasy Possession Case

A hearing regarding Teddy Hart’s charges on ecstasy possession and more has been delayed once again. As noted last week, Hart was set to have a hearing on January 11th on the charges of possession of MDMA (ecstasy) and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. That hearing was listed as a mandatory appearance on Hart’s behalf for “Early Resolution,” a division that identifies potential candidates for early plea deals.

According to PWInside, Hart’s defense team requested and received a continuance from the court, with the hearing now scheduled for February 8th. The judge in the case noted that this would be the last continuance granted the defense team.

As previously reported, Hart was arrested back on July 15th in Florida and charged with the aforementioned charges, both of which are third degree felonies.