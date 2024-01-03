Court Hearing In Teddy Hart’s Ecstasy Possession Case Set For Next Week

A hearing regarding Teddy Hart’s charges of ecstasy possession and more is set to take place next week. PWINsider reports that Hart is set to be in court on January 11th on the charges of possession of MDMA (ecstasy) and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. This is a rescheduling of a hearing that was set to take place in December and is a mandatory appearance on Hart’s behalf for “Early Resolution,” a division that identifies potential candidates for early plea deals.

As previously reported, Hart was arrested back on July 15th in Florida and charged with the aforementionec charges, both of which are third felonies.