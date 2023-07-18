TMZ reports that indie wrestler Teddy Hart, nephew of Bret Hart and Owen Hart, was arrested last week for drug possession. Hart was arrested in Titusville, Florida by the Titusville Police Department, and documents say drugs, including steroids and ecstasy, were allegedly found in his rental car during a routine traffic stop.

Police reportedly pulled over Hart at around midnight on July 15 after running a red light and traveled at a high speed in a 2022 Mustang. Following the stop, police claim they smelled an “overbearing odor of burnt marijuana” coming from his vehicle. They also reportedly saw “an unsealed medical marijuana container with a faded label inside of the glove compartment,” along with “several pieces of loose leaf marijuana shake” on one of the car seats.

During the search of his car, police stated they found a bag of red pills and a bag of red powder in the car that both tested positive for the presence of MDMA. Two vials were also reportedly found inside of a bag in the car that were labeled Masteron and Testosterone Cypionate, which police say are known anabolic steroids. Another bag with blue powder was found during the search that is said to have tested positive for MDMA.

Hart, real name Edward Annis, was arrested and booked two felony charges, including possession of MDMA and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. He was later released from Custody on Saturday, July 15.

Teddy Hart has had a number of issues with the law going back years. He was last arrested in 2021, when he was also accused of being in possession of controlled substances.