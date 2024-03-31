Bench Warrant For Teddy Hart Rescinded

The bench warrant that had been out for Teddy Hart on his ecstasy possession charges has been rescinded. As reported back in February, a warrant was issued for Hart after he failed to show for a hearing in regard to the arrest. The hearing was referred to as a mandatory appearance for Early Resolution, a division that identifies potential candidates for early plea deals. PWInsider reports that Hart’s attorneys filed a motion on March 13th to withdraw the bench warrant, stating that Hart was in the hospital at the time of the hearing and unable to contact them.

The prosecution did not oppose the motion and the warrant was rescinded the next day. Hart is now scheduled for a hearing on April 4th.

As previously reported, Hart was arrested back on July 15th, 2023 in Florida and charged with possession of MDMA (ecstasy) and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Both charges are third degree felonies.