Various News: Latest Episode of Ten Pounds of Gold Focuses On Crockett Cup, More Guests Announced For Starrcast II

– The latest episode of the NWA’s Ten Pounds of Gold series is up, looking at Marty Scurll vs. NWA World Champion Nick Aldis from the Crockett Cup event this Saturday.

– More guests have been announced for Starrcast II, which happens on Memorial Day weekend in Las Vegas, before AEW Double or Nothing on May 25. They include Santana and Ortiz of LAX, as well as David Crockett.

These Superstarrs comprise one of the most notorious tag teams in recent history. They’re multi-time World Tag Team Champions.#Starrcast II is proud to welcome @SantanaLAX & @Ortiz5150 to Las Vegas, Memorial Day Weekend! Gold bracelets on sale now: https://t.co/VShyAsTu00 pic.twitter.com/HQnxHiIaCO — #StarrcastOnFITE (@StarrcastEvents) April 24, 2019