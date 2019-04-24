wrestling / News
Various News: Latest Episode of Ten Pounds of Gold Focuses On Crockett Cup, More Guests Announced For Starrcast II
– The latest episode of the NWA’s Ten Pounds of Gold series is up, looking at Marty Scurll vs. NWA World Champion Nick Aldis from the Crockett Cup event this Saturday.
– More guests have been announced for Starrcast II, which happens on Memorial Day weekend in Las Vegas, before AEW Double or Nothing on May 25. They include Santana and Ortiz of LAX, as well as David Crockett.
These Superstarrs comprise one of the most notorious tag teams in recent history. They’re multi-time World Tag Team Champions.#Starrcast II is proud to welcome @SantanaLAX & @Ortiz5150 to Las Vegas, Memorial Day Weekend!
Gold bracelets on sale now: https://t.co/VShyAsTu00 pic.twitter.com/HQnxHiIaCO
— #StarrcastOnFITE (@StarrcastEvents) April 24, 2019
This Superstarr is a member of a legendary family. He’s a former producer, executive & announcer for NWA World Championship Wrestling.#Starrcast II is proud to welcome David Crockett to Las Vegas, Memorial Day Weekend!
Gold bracelets on sale now: https://t.co/VShyAsTu00 pic.twitter.com/9QRoR8a9Vb
— #StarrcastOnFITE (@StarrcastEvents) April 24, 2019
More Trending Stories
- The Undertaker & Kurt Angle Are Off Starrcast II, Conrad Thompson Explains What Happened Between Him and WWE
- WWE Reportedly Moves Backlash To June 23
- CM Punk on What It Would Take to Appear on Ron Funches’ Podcast, Takes Shot at Colt Cabana
- Backstage Note on Last Night’s Raw Script Being Finalized Minutes Before the Show