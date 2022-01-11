wrestling / News
TERMINUS Announces ‘Directives’ for Debut Event
– TERMINUS has announced the rules and “directives” for the promotion’s upcoming debut event. You can see the list of the company rules below:
* All matches must be won by pin, submission, knockout, or DQ unless a substitute stipulation is agreed upon by the grapplers
* Time limits are strictly enforced: Singles (15 minutes); Tag-Multiman Matches (15 minutes); Championship bouts (20 minutes)
* Overtime: A 90 second overtime period occurs if there is no winner after the time limit expires. Grapplers will start OT period in a neutral position, if there is no decision when OT expires, the result is a draw.
* Disqualification Criteria: Two technical fouls; foreign object usage; or outside interference.
* Technical fouls include: throwing an opponent over the top rope; a 10 second top rope count; a 5 count on the ropes; intentional physical contact with the referee; intentional low blow; intentional eye gouge; fish-hooking; hair pulling spitting; or closed fist punches to the face.
* Technical fouls will be given at referee’s discretion.
* Count outs are five seconds.
* Any weapon usage will result in immediate disqualification and expulsion from TERMINUS.
The first TERMINUS show will be held on January 16 at THE KROC Center in Atlanta, Georgia. Here”s the current lineup:
* ROH World Championship Match: Bandido (c) vs. Baron Black
* Original ROH World Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Josh Alexander
* IMPACT Digital Media Championship Match: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Kiera Hogan
* Liiza Hall vs. Janai Kai
* Mike Bennett vs. Moose
* Jay Lethal vs. Lee Moriarty
* Dante Caballero & Joe Keys vs. Tracy Williams & Fred Yehi
* JDX vs. Daniel Garcia vs. Invictus Khash vs. Adam Priest
TERMINUS • DIRECTIVES
Streaming live on @FiteTV!
Live link: https://t.co/w6rPdGiCHg pic.twitter.com/Fu8TnPTM5a
— T E R M I N U S (@TERMINUSpro) January 11, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Update On Drew McIntyre Following Reported Neck Issues
- Note On Decision For WWE To Reveal Women’s Royal Rumble Participants, Mickie James’ Involvement
- Britt Baker On When She Knew Adam Cole Would Sign With AEW, Cole’s Dedication To Wrestling Fans
- Wrestler Suffers Injury Scare During Impact Wrestling Tapings, Said To Be Okay (SPOILERS)