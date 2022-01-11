TERMINUS Announces ‘Directives’ for Debut Event

– TERMINUS has announced the rules and “directives” for the promotion’s upcoming debut event. You can see the list of the company rules below:

* All matches must be won by pin, submission, knockout, or DQ unless a substitute stipulation is agreed upon by the grapplers

* Time limits are strictly enforced: Singles (15 minutes); Tag-Multiman Matches (15 minutes); Championship bouts (20 minutes)

* Overtime: A 90 second overtime period occurs if there is no winner after the time limit expires. Grapplers will start OT period in a neutral position, if there is no decision when OT expires, the result is a draw.

* Disqualification Criteria: Two technical fouls; foreign object usage; or outside interference.

* Technical fouls include: throwing an opponent over the top rope; a 10 second top rope count; a 5 count on the ropes; intentional physical contact with the referee; intentional low blow; intentional eye gouge; fish-hooking; hair pulling spitting; or closed fist punches to the face.

* Technical fouls will be given at referee’s discretion.

* Count outs are five seconds.

* Any weapon usage will result in immediate disqualification and expulsion from TERMINUS.