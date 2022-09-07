TERMINUS Announces Modern Age Grappling 2 Event Set for October

– TERMINUS has announced the company’s next event slated for next month. The Modern Age Grappling 2 event will be held on October 10 at the TWE Chattanooga in Red Bank, Tennessee. You can check out the full announcement below:

Scientific, hard hitting, high flying pro wrestling with a twist! This is MAG, and this is Pro Grappling!

Modern Age Grappling is professional wrestling presented with enforced pro wrestling rules, with a strong emphasis on different wrestling styles from around the world, performed by some of pro wrestling’s most gifted grapplers.

Here in MAG – outside of the hard strikes, high flying, and precise technical ability – in-ring storytelling is the key ingredient. We believe that styles make fights. If you are looking for a different professional wrestling experience, then look no further – MAG is here, and we are wrestling!

The grapplers performing have been seen on national TV, in top promotions around the world, including AEW, ROH, WWE/NXT, IMPACT, NJPW, ZERO 1, NWA, DDT, PWG, wXw, PROGRESS, and many more!

Matches will be contested under pro wrestling rules, with a twist. Matches will be broken up into six rounds of five-minute segments, with a 30-second break given to the contenders between rounds. Time limits will be strictly adhered to.