Tetsuya Naito Looking Forward To Facing Kenoh At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Night Two

Tetsuya Naito will be battling Kenoh at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 night two, and he recently looked ahead to the bout and more. Naito spoke with spoke with Sports Illustrated for an interview promoting the PPV, and you can see some highlights below:

On his match with Kenoh at Wrestle Kingdom Night 2: “I will enjoy beating Kenoh. The world is going to see the power of Los Ingobernables de Japon and why we are such a big unit around the globe.”

On the difference between LIJ and Kongo: “LIJ is a unit that constantly competes with each other while stimulating each other, even though they each have their own opinions. Kongo has a strong unity, but they don’t have their own opinions. Which one is better? That is up to you, but that’s the big difference.”

On championing LIJ: “That is the best way to repay my benefactors, Sombra and Rush, who led me to Los Ingobernables. I want to spread the name of Tetsuya Naito and Los Ingobernables de Japon to more and more people.”

On Shota Umino’s potential: “I think Shota is a great wrestler, and it’s very possible he’ll be a star in a few years. That is why I want to make him realize the difference with the current top players in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and then let him down. I think that is absolutely necessary for the future of New Japan.”