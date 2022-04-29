wrestling / News
The Briscoes To Get Impact World Tag Team Title Match At Under Siege
The Briscoes will compete for the Impact World Tag Team Championships at Impact Under Siege. On Thursday’s show, Mark and Jay Briscoe appeared during a confrontation between Violent By Design and Heath & Rhino and said they wanted a shot. The Briscoes faced Heath and Rhino to determine who would get the title shot, with the former team ending up victorious.
You can see a couple of clips from the segment and match below. Under Siege takes place on May 7th and airs on Impact! Plus. We’ll have an updated lineup for the show after tonight’s Impact ends.
.@HEATHXXII & @Rhyno313 vs @jaybriscoe84 & @SussexCoChicken is about to go down on #IMPACTonAXSTV! pic.twitter.com/JiUzLz67mP
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 29, 2022
Which team will face Violent by Design for the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships!?@HEATHXXII/@Rhyno313 or @jaybriscoe84/@SussexCoChicken!?#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/mcshujRH8D
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 29, 2022
