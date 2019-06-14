The Briscoes vs. The Guerrillas of Destiny In A Street Fight Added To ROH Manhattan Mayhem

Ring of Honor has announced that ROH World tag team champions the Guerrillas of Destiny will defend against the Briscoes in a New York City street fight at Manhattan Mayhem on July 20. The event happens at the Hammerstein Ballroom. The last match between the two teams ended in a DQ due to brawling. The only other match on the card so far is ROH World Champion Matt Taven defending against Jay Lethal. Here’s a press release:

BRISCOES, G.O.D. TO BATTLE FOR TAG TITLES IN NEW YORK CITY STREET FIGHT AT MANHATTAN MAYHEM

It’s fitting that the New York City Street Fight for the ROH World Tag Team Titles between champions The Guerrillas of Destiny and the Briscoes will take place at an event with the word “mayhem” in the title.

Based on the ultra-violent teams’ previous encounters, that’s exactly what fans can expect when G.O.D. and the Briscoes wage war at Manhattan Mayhem, an international television taping, on July 20 at Manhattan Center’s Hammerstein Ballroom.

The last time G.O.D. (Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa) squared off with Jay and Mark Briscoe, in an HonorClub exclusive match in Chicago on May 12, G.O.D. retained their titles thanks to Tonga nailing Jay in the head with a title belt. The Briscoes demanded a rematch, this time with no rules, and ROH and NJPW officials worked together to make it happen.

G.O.D., who are also the current and five-time IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions, won the ROH World Tag Team Titles in a winner-take-all four-way match at G1 Supercard at Madison Square Garden on April 6 over the Briscoes, then-ROH World Tag Team Champions PCO and Brody King, and Los Ingobernables de Japon’s EVIL and SANADA.

The bad blood between the Briscoes and G.O.D. actually goes back three years and spans two continents. In June 2016, the Briscoes defeated G.O.D. for the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Titles in Osaka. Four months later, G.O.D. beat the Briscoes in Tokyo to regain the titles.

Will G.O.D. send the Briscoes to the back of the line of challengers, or will the Briscoes capture their 11th ROH World Tag Team Championship? Join us live in Manhattan to find out!

ROH PRESENTS MANHATTAN MAYHEM

SATURDAY, JULY 20

BELL TIME @ 7 P.M. EASTERN

THE MANHATTAN CENTER’S HAMMERSTEIN BALLROOM

311 WEST 34TH STREET

NEW YORK, NY 10001