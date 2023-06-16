The Butcher Says He & Blade Nearly Signed With ROH For Trios Title Run

The Butcher & The Blade have been in AEW for most of the company’s existence, but there was a plan before then for them to sign with ROH. Butcher appeared on Josh Nason’s Punch-Out and talked about how the two nearly signed with ROH in 2019 before show cancellations made them reconsider.

“We had gotten offers from ROH to come in and win the trios belts with Tyler Bateman,” he said (per Wrestling Inc). “And that was two weeks before we got the AEW offer. It was supposed to be us three vs. Brody King, Marty Scurll, and the Frankenstein guy, PCO. We were supposed to come in, beat those guys, win the 6-Man titles. ROH had sent us contract offers.”

He continued, “But then the shows that they had offered us had gotten canceled. And I was like, ‘This is bad, man.’ I remember telling Jess, ‘This is an omen, man. We’ve got to run from this. This is a bad sign.’ And we did, we stuck to our guns, didn’t sign anything. And I remember being at the gym … and getting a call from Cody, asking if we wanted to come in and do AEW. It blew my mind.”

The team joined AEW after than, debuting on Dynamite in November of 2019.