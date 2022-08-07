The Gathering III Results: Kamille Defends NWA Women’s Title, More

The Gathering III took place on Saturday night, featuring an NWA World Women’s Championship defense and more. You can check out the full results from the show, which took place in Charlotte, North Carolina, below (per Fightful):

* Lodi def. Caleb Konley

* Jackie Fulton def. Chris Montgomery

* Sam Houston def. Paul Woux

* Ricky Morton & Kerry Morton def. George South & Colby Corino

* Shane Douglas & 2 Cold Scorpio def. Movie Myk & CW Anderson

* Nick Aldis def. Thom Latimer

* NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Kamille def. Rachael Ellering

* T-Mart Championship Match: Bam Bam Bundy def. Nate The Great