The Godfather Recalls Origin Of His Character In WWE, Why He Hated Being Part Of Right To Censor

In a recent interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, The Godfather discussed the origin of his character in WWE, being part of Right to Censor, and much more. You can read his comments below.

The Godfather on the origin of his character in WWE: “It was not pitched to me. You know who came up with it? My wife. It wasn’t that I should be a pimp, but she said, ‘If you can let people see who you’re really like. You’re not a voodoo man, you’re not an Ultimate Fighter, you’re not a Nation member. Just be who you are.’ I didn’t want to be a pimp. I hated pimps, but everything she asked me to do that I didn’t want to do that I ended up doing, it worked. At the time, I’m in the Nation of Domination and they were building The Rock. Me and D’Lo Brown are just walking to the ring with The Rock, and when it was time for Stone Cold or Undertaker to give them their finish, we were feeding in for it. That’s all we were doing. My contract was coming up, and I’m like, ‘I’ve got to come up with something different.’ I’m still under contract with WWE to this day. We developed this character, I started growing my hair, and it kind of just took off.”

On being part of Right to Censor and his Goodfather gimmick: “I hated it. As soon as they told me what I was doing, that was why you would see me come and go all the time. I always had the strip clubs here in Vegas, so I always had a means of making money. So when I was not having fun and not making money, I would leave. I would go to Vince and I would say, ‘Hey Vince, it’s time for me to go.’ He would just laugh and say, ‘Okay, Charles. We’ll call you in a year or so and see if you want to come back.’ That is how it would go.”

On how he would choose his girls: “Vince says, ‘Charles, do you think you could go and get girls?’ I’m like, ‘Vince, are you joking? Me and Taker are in the strip clubs every night.’ So I grab The Undertaker, and we go to the strip club, and this is during the day. We grab three or four girls and take them back to [WWE], they sign them, pay them, and we take them on TV and [WWE] doesn’t ask me anything, just tell me to do what you do. I swear to you, I went from walking through an airport and maybe some people noticed you, to the next day, people are like, ‘Godfather, where are the ho’s?’ It got over the very second we put it on TV.”

