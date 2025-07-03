– During a recent edition of Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw, The Good Brothers’ Karl Anderson discussed future upcoming dates for the tag team appearing in NJPW. The tag team was released by WWE earlier this year. They later made their New Japan returns later in the year at NJPW Resurgence in May. They successfully teamed up with The Young Bucks, beating the Bullet Club War Dogs (David Finlay, Gabe Kidd, Clark Connors and Gedo). Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Karl Anderson on The Good Brothers having further dates scheduled for NJPW: “Our first thing out the gate, we went straight to New Japan Pro-Wrestling. We have a couple of future dates with New Japan signed up. Don’t want to give that all away yet. We’re going to be with Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling at all their future shows. We just got a deal with 4th Rope Wrestling, we’re going to start showing up on their shows. We go to Paris, France next week.”

On what’s next for The Good Brothers: “At some point, people are like, ‘Are you going to go to AEW? Are you going to go to TNA? Are you going to go to New Japan?’ I think all that stuff happens. Timing helps everything. We’re just going with the flow of everything right now. We love this business so much. We’re going to be involved and you’re going to see us on all that stuff at some point.”

As previously noted, The Good Brothers’ Lariato Pro Wrestling recently signed a broadcast deal with STGN 49 MEDIA GROUP, inc.