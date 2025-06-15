– During a recent interview with Justin Barrasso for Undisputed, former WWE Superstar and The Good Brothers’ member Doc Gallows spoke about Lariato Pro Wrestling, the promotion run by Gallows and Karl Anderson landing a broadcast TV deal with STGN 49 MEDIA GROUP, inc. Below are some highlights:

On Lariato’s broadcasting deal with STGN 49: “It’s the first step in a progression, and we’re so happy to have it. Through ROKU, Amazon, and Comcast, the accessibility is higher than a lot of the big-time wrestling promotions. We can be seen in all 50 states, Canada, and a total of 33 countries. We’re completely accessible.”

Gallows on Lariato Pro Wrestling: “Machine Gun and I get to create with Lariato Pro, and that’s what we love to do. We love to put our promoter hats on, and we know how important it is to entertain people. We have the opportunity to do that with our vision–and without restrictions.”

Gallows on how this is only their first step: “This is the first step in our worldwide expansion of our own promotion and our own vision. Lariato Pro Wrestling is Good Brothers TV. If you’ve followed us, you know it’s going to be crazy. So buckle up and enjoy the ride.”