The IInspiration Return To TNA At Against All Odds

The IInspiration are iinspiring again, as they made their return to TNA at Against All Odds. Cassie Lee & Jessica McKay made their return at the Countdown to Against All Odds pre-show to confront Ash & Heather By Elegance.

This is the team’s first appearance in TNA since 2022. They took a hiatus from the ring until making their return over WrestleMania weekend at Prestige Wrestling’s Nothing To Lose.