wrestling / News

The IInspiration Return To TNA At Against All Odds

June 6, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The IInspiration TNA Against All Odds Image Credit: TNA

The IInspiration are iinspiring again, as they made their return to TNA at Against All Odds. Cassie Lee & Jessica McKay made their return at the Countdown to Against All Odds pre-show to confront Ash & Heather By Elegance.

This is the team’s first appearance in TNA since 2022. They took a hiatus from the ring until making their return over WrestleMania weekend at Prestige Wrestling’s Nothing To Lose.

article topics :

The IInspiration, TNA Against All Odds, Jeremy Thomas

