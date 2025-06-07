wrestling / News
The IInspiration Return To TNA At Against All Odds
The IInspiration are iinspiring again, as they made their return to TNA at Against All Odds. Cassie Lee & Jessica McKay made their return at the Countdown to Against All Odds pre-show to confront Ash & Heather By Elegance.
This is the team’s first appearance in TNA since 2022. They took a hiatus from the ring until making their return over WrestleMania weekend at Prestige Wrestling’s Nothing To Lose.
