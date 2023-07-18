The Miz Really Wanted To Be Johnny Cage, But Supports Karl Urban’s Casting

In a recent appearance with ComicBook Nation, The Miz talked about the online buzz regarding his candidacy to be considered for the role of Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat 2 (per Fightful). While very enthusiastic about the prospect, Miz admitted he can’t object to Karl Urban being cast for the part. The wrestler also expressed his ambitions to follow other WWE veterans like Dwayne Johnson and John Cena into Hollywood success. You can find a few highlights and watch the full interview below.

On his initial reactions to the 2021 film: “I’ll be honest, I really wanted to be Johnny Cage. When I saw the Mortal Kombat movie, I really liked it. I know there [some people that] critiqued it, I really enjoyed it. I loved it, I thought it was amazing. It brought me back to my childhood, I’ve always loved the character Johnny Cage and when he wasn’t in there, I was like ‘Oh, wow. I can’t believe they didn’t put Johnny Cage in there.’ Then at the end, [it was teased] that he was coming in part two.”

On pushing for a shot at the role: “With my name… When it came out, it was a Friday and my name was trending with Johnny Cage and I was like, ‘Oh my god.’ It wasn’t a bunch of people, it was my name and I was like, ‘This is crazy.’ I remember calling my agent and going, ‘Dude, I want this. I don’t know what I have to do. Call whoever you have to call, I want this bad.'”

On the nature of the industry with casting for film: “I’ll even say I put out a campaign, I went out on every interview and every time someone asked me about this, I would say that I want to be Johnny Cage. I never got an audition, which is fine you know. Maybe they just didn’t see me as the character and then I heard Karl Urban got it and people were like [asking me] if I was mad or angry, and I never get mad or angry when someone else gets a part that I want. I am fully supportive of a person getting… I imagine they’re going to work as hard as I will work to make sure that character is honed in, locked in, and the character that the audience loves. Karl Urban, I’ve watched him on The Boys, I think he’s a terrific actor. I think he’s going to do an amazing job as Johnny Cage and you better believe I’m going to watch it. Am I heartbroken that I’m not going to be Johnny Cage? Yes, of course, but that’s the story of life, you take your bumps and bruises. This is Hollywood, this is acting. There’s one part, there’s millions of people that want that part and I didn’t get it. By the way, this happens all the time. So you take your lumps and someday, someway, somehow, I will start getting into the movies that I feel like I want to get into and start doing characters that I think are meaningful and that could make me into what Cena, Batista, & The Rock have all done.”

On his current career objectives: “My goal right now is to be the best WWE superstar that I can be, and I’ve been having a blast with this wave of new crop of youth that WWE has, and to be honest, our shows have all been sold out. WWE is so hot right now, Cody Rhodes has been doing an amazing job, and Seth Rollins as our two top baby faces. Whenever they come out, the crowd is electric. It reminds me of Austin and Rock back in the Attitude Era. You go to a WWE live event, it’s sold out. Every single time a person’s music hits, it’s like an interruption. It’s so much fun. I’m having a blast right now with that.”