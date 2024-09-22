The Outrunners Are Reportedly Signed to AEW Contracts

– Fightful Select reports that AEW tag team, The Outrunners (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd), have signed a contract with AEW. The report notes that while The Outrunners have not yet received an #AllElite graphic, they are said to be under an AEW contract. However, the specifics of their contract are currently unknown, along with when the contract was signed.

The tag team made their AEW debut on AEW Dark Elevation in September 2021 against The Butcher and The Blade. In recent months, they’ve been regulars in AEW and ROH, and they’ve increased in popularity between their recent vignettes and live show reactions. AEW has reportedly been very happy with the team’s live reactions and recent reception, and their push is expected to continue.

When reached for comment by Fightful Select regarding their AEW contract status, they reportedly stated, ” “I can neither confirm nor deny that we are old enough/too young to sign or not sign.” The former OVW Tag Team Champions have also regularly appeared in OVW and NWA.

The Outrunners were in action last night on AEW Collision, teaming with FTR and Hook in a losing 10-man tag team effort against The Grizzled Young Veterans, Roderick Strong, and The Beast Mortos.