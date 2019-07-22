The Rock’s Daughter Simone Johnson On Her Biggest Fears in Training to Wrestle, Pressure to Live Up to Family Legacy

– Simone Johnson, the daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, appeared on the Swerve City Podcast and discussed her training at the WWE Performance Center to wrestle and more. Highlights from the discussion are below:

On when she first arrived at the Performance Center and if she always wanted to wrestle: “The first time I came to the PC was June 21st of 2018 … in terms of wrestling, I knew that I’d always wanted to wrestle since I was a kid, since I was like nine or ten. And then I didn’t think that I would be able to train until I was 18, but then I got the opportunity to start training at the PC once a month when I was 16.”

Simone Johnson on if there was any struggle about her coming into the PC so young: “I know that the biggest concern of my parents was just not destroying my body, bumping and all that. But then, I don’t know what changed their mind, maybe it was just that I, I think they saw how passionate I was about this business, and how much I loved it.”

On her greatest fears in terms of learning the business: “I feel like, never meeting expectations that I have on myself, I think that would probably be the biggest one. And also just, not living up to the legacy. But then, when I think about that, I also feel like that’s in a way, comparing myself. So I feel like probably just never falling into that trap of comparing myself.”

