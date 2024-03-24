– Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is set to appear on the April 1 edition of WWE Raw in Brooklyn, New York. Ahead of next week’s show, The Rock shared a message earlier today on social media, proclaiming that he has made pro wrestling cool and exciting again. He also had a message for Cody Rhodes’ mother. You can see what he wrote below:

‘The Rock has made pro wrestling cool and exciting – again. The Rock has made pro wrestling unpredictable and he’s changed the game and raised the bar – again. The Rock is THE most electric, disruptive, distinctive, and hottest heel professional wrestling has seen in the last 20 years. You’re Welcome. F*ck off crybabies. Mama Rhodes ~ The Rock has a very special belt being made just for you. Your tears. Cody’s blood. My hands. I’ll see you soon, Mama Rhodes… ~ Final Boss #BROOKLYN #RAW MONDAY APRIL 1st @wwe @tkogrp”

The former WWE Champion appears on WWE Raw on April 1 at the Barclays Center. The show will be airing live on USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST. Then on April 6, The Rock returns to the ring, teaming with Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40: Night 1. The show is being held on April 6-7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.