The Rock Set for Tomorrow’s Monday Night Football Opposite WWE Raw

– Former WWE Superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced today that he will be appearing on tomorrow’s edition of Monday Night Football at 8:15 pm ET. He’ll be appearing along with Peyton and Eli Manning. You can check out The Rock’s announcement and a preview video to tomorrow’s show below.

This means The Rock on Monday Night Football will be airing opposite a new live edition of Monday Night Raw for WWE on USA Network.

The Rock tweeted yesterday, “ONE ROCK TWO MANNINGS THREE FANNY PACKS Tune in to #MondayNightFootball with Peyton and Eli Manning. THIS MONDAY at 8:45E @omahaprod #TheBiggestShowYet”

Tomorrow’s Monday Night Football features the Arizona Cardinals vs. the Los Angeles Rams for their NFC wild-card engagement. The show will air live on ABC. As previously reported, Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, and partners at Redbird Capital purchased the XFL in August 2020 after Vince McMahon put the league up for sale. The latest revival of the XFL is expected to have training camps start in early 2023.