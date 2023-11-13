wrestling / News
WWE News: The Rock Appearing On The Tonight Show, Fans Can Buy Pharaoh Plushes and More, Dominant Survivor Series Performances
November 13, 2023 | Posted by
– The Rock is set to appear on tonight’s episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.
– WWE Shop is now selling plush dolls for Cody Rhodes’ dog Pharaoh. You can get that here. The shop is also selling Crown Jewel commemorative plaques, Ripple Junction graphic tees and more.
– WWE has shared a video looking at dominant Survivor Series performances.
