wrestling / News

WWE News: The Rock Appearing On The Tonight Show, Fans Can Buy Pharaoh Plushes and More, Dominant Survivor Series Performances

November 13, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown The Rock Dwayne Johnson Image Credit: WWE

– The Rock is set to appear on tonight’s episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

– WWE Shop is now selling plush dolls for Cody Rhodes’ dog Pharaoh. You can get that here. The shop is also selling Crown Jewel commemorative plaques, Ripple Junction graphic tees and more.

– WWE has shared a video looking at dominant Survivor Series performances.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), WWE Playlist, WWE Shop, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading