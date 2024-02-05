The Rock’s UFL Announces 2024 Schedule

The Rock’s UFL has disclosed the 2024 football schedule. The UFL announced the following:

UFL Reveals 2024 Schedule

UFL season kicks off on Saturday, March 30, 2024, with the battle of the 2023 champions: Birmingham Stallions at Arlington Renegades at Choctaw Stadium (1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Opening weekend matchups include:

March 30: St. Louis Battlehawks at Michigan Panthers at Ford Field (4:00 PM ET, FOX);

March 31: D.C. Defenders at San Antonio Brahmas at the Alamodome (12:00 PM ET, ESPN);

March 31: Memphis Showboats at Houston Roughnecks at Rice Stadium (3:00 PM ET, ESPN)

Key details:

43 UFL games (40 regular season games, two Conference Championship games, one Championship game)

The League is divided into two conferences: USFL (Birmingham Stallions, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats, Michigan Panthers) and XFL (Arlington Renegades, D.C. Defenders, San Antonio Brahmas, St. Louis Battlehawks)

Each team will play six in-conference games and four inter-conference matchups

The Conference Championships will pit the top two teams with the best records in their respective conferences against each other

UFL games will be broadcast on ABC, FOX, ESPN, FS1 and ESPN2. Games on ESPN and ABC will be streamed on ESPN+ and FOX games will stream on the FOX Sports App. All games will be streamed via TV Everywhere

72% of all UFL games will air on broadcast television (ABC or FOX)

ABC – 10

FOX – 21

ESPN – 10

ESPN2 – 1

FS1 – 1

UFL 2024 Home Stadiums

USFL Conference XFL Conference

Birmingham Stallions

(Protective Stadium) Arlington Renegades

(Choctaw Stadium)

Houston Roughnecks

(Rice Stadium) D.C. Defenders

(Audi Field)

Memphis Showboats

(Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium) San Antonio Brahmas

(The Alamodome)

Michigan Panthers

(Ford Field) St. Louis Battlehawks

(The Dome at America’s Center)

“Through the combined reach of our partners at FOX and ESPN — who both share a commitment to broadcast innovation — the UFL will now have exceptional platforms through which fans can experience spring football,” said Russ Brandon, UFL President/CEO. “We are equally excited to welcome new and returning fans back into our buildings this season so they can immerse themselves in the energy around spring football. Our players are here to perform and to reach the next level and our fans are going to be treated to an excellent on-field product and in-stadium experience.”

“We can’t wait to kick off the United Football League’s inaugural season and showcase the league’s exceptional on-the-field play to football fans across the country,” said Bill Wanger, FOX Sports EVP, Head of Programming & Scheduling. “Perhaps most critically, this new partnership brings unprecedented distribution for spring football with nearly three-quarters of games airing on broadcast television. It is a testament to the collaborative efforts of the league office, media partners and host cities to maximize exposure to contribute to the UFL’s success.”

“We’re excited to introduce fans to the United Football League with its high quality of play, innovative rules, and entertainment,” said Tim Reed, ESPN Vice President, Programming & Acquisitions. “Last year, we provided XFL fans with unparalleled, on-field access to players, coaches, and league officials. With the UFL kickoff season, we will further build upon that across our strong schedule, with games on ABC, ESPN, and every game on ESPN+, in addition to coverage across our social and digital platforms.”

Season tickets are now available and single-game tickets will be available for presale starting February 20 and to the public on February 22. Click here for the 2024 schedule and broadcast details.

About the United Football League

The United Football League (UFL) is set to launch as the premier spring football platform, formed by the merging of the XFL and USFL in 2024. The UFL has eight teams in Arlington (TX), Birmingham (AL), Detroit (MI), Houston (TX), San Antonio (TX), Memphis (TN), St. Louis (MO), and Washington D.C.