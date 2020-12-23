wrestling / News
The Slammy Awards Are Now Online, Check Out A List of Winners
WWE has posted this year’s Slammy Awards online and you can find a full list of the winners below:
Best WWE 24/7 Championship Pin Of 2020 (Pre-Show): Drew Gulak pins R-Truth while dressed as a member of the janitorial crew
Best Male Superstar of the Year: Drew McIntyre
Return of the Year: Edge
Ring Gear of the Year: The New Day
Rivalry of the Year: Edge vs. Randy Orton
Musical Performance of the Year: Elias
Female Superstar of the Year: Sasha Banks
Referee of the Year: Charles Robinson
Celebrity Appearance of the Year: Rob Gronkowski
Trash Talker of the Year: Lacey Evans & The Hurt Business (tie)
Social Media Superstar of the Year: Bayley
Breakout Star of the Year: The Street Profits
Double Cross of the Year: Bayley
Moment of the Year: The Undertaker’s Final Farewell (Survivor Series)
Tag Team of the Year: The Street Profits
Match of the Year: The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles – Boneyard Match (Wrestlemania)
Overall Superstar of the Year: Drew McIntyre
The #SLAMMY legend himself Todd Pettengill opens the Slammy Vault to showcase his Top 5 Slammy Moments!
But who would top this list?! pic.twitter.com/ccBDKnSpiR
— WWE (@WWE) December 23, 2020
The winner of the 2020 #SLAMMY Award for Male Superstar of the Year is #WWEChampion @DMcIntyreWWE! pic.twitter.com/nabWUTGQLl
— WWE (@WWE) December 23, 2020
🏆 Congratulations @EdgeRatedR on winning the #SLAMMY Award for Return of the Year! 🏆
WWE Hall of Famer @realmickfoley accepts this prestigious award on your behalf! pic.twitter.com/eqs3vSfocd
— WWE (@WWE) December 23, 2020
The #SLAMMY Award Winners for RING GEAR OF THE YEAR…
The #NEWDAY! 🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/3R3DfX3uMU
— WWE (@WWE) December 23, 2020
The #SLAMMY Award for Rivalry of the Year goes to @EdgeRatedR and @RandyOrton!#TheViper accepts this award on behalf of both WWE Superstars. pic.twitter.com/NZeePQWvvD
— WWE (@WWE) December 23, 2020
🏆 The #SLAMMY Award for Musical Performance of the Year goes to @IAmEliasWWE! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/d297OkZBQy
— WWE (@WWE) December 23, 2020
🏆 The #SLAMMY for Female Superstar of the Year goes to @SashaBanksWWE! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/QRyvI4LGdb
— WWE (@WWE) December 23, 2020
🏆 The #SLAMMY Award for Referee of the Year goes to @WWERobinson! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/I3d8mhD1R8
— WWE (@WWE) December 23, 2020
🏆 The #SLAMMY Award for Celebrity Appearance of the Year goes to this year's HOST of #WrestleMania and former #247Champion @RobGronkowski! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/NiyWaVkXUY
— WWE (@WWE) December 23, 2020
🏆 The #SLAMMY Award for Trash Talker of the Year goes to @LaceyEvansWWE AND the #HurtBusiness! 🏆@The305MVP @Sheltyb803 @CedricAlexander @fightbobby pic.twitter.com/J1gUdkQl06
— WWE (@WWE) December 23, 2020
🏆 The #SLAMMY Award for Social Media Superstar of the Year goes to @itsBayleyWWE! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/27qWitcHG1
— WWE (@WWE) December 23, 2020
Congratulations to the #StreetProfits on winning the #SLAMMY Award for Breakout Star of the Year! pic.twitter.com/DMsLG4oBYA
— WWE (@WWE) December 23, 2020
The @undertaker accepts the #SLAMMY Award for Moment of the Year.
The Undertaker's Final Farewell at #SurvivorSeries 2020. pic.twitter.com/pTBFCY1c6b
— WWE (@WWE) December 23, 2020
Congratulations to @MontezFordWWE & @AngeloDawkins on winning the #SLAMMY Award for Tag Team of the Year! pic.twitter.com/8tjasj8qLG
— WWE (@WWE) December 23, 2020
🏆 The #SLAMMY Award for Match of the Year goes to the Boneyard Match between @undertaker & @AJStylesOrg at #WrestleMania! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/W5ZFGentZh
— WWE (@WWE) December 23, 2020
🏆 The #SLAMMY Award for Superstar of the Year goes to #WWEChampion @DMcIntyreWWE! 🏆
Congratulations to ALL of the 2020 SLAMMY Award Winners! pic.twitter.com/ZCbXrmZU02
— WWE (@WWE) December 23, 2020
