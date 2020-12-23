The Slammy Awards Are Now Online, Check Out A List of Winners

WWE has posted this year’s Slammy Awards online and you can find a full list of the winners below:

Best WWE 24/7 Championship Pin Of 2020 (Pre-Show): Drew Gulak pins R-Truth while dressed as a member of the janitorial crew

Best Male Superstar of the Year: Drew McIntyre

Return of the Year: Edge

Ring Gear of the Year: The New Day

Rivalry of the Year: Edge vs. Randy Orton

Musical Performance of the Year: Elias

Female Superstar of the Year: Sasha Banks

Referee of the Year: Charles Robinson

Celebrity Appearance of the Year: Rob Gronkowski

Trash Talker of the Year: Lacey Evans & The Hurt Business (tie)

Social Media Superstar of the Year: Bayley

Breakout Star of the Year: The Street Profits

Double Cross of the Year: Bayley

Moment of the Year: The Undertaker’s Final Farewell (Survivor Series)

Tag Team of the Year: The Street Profits

Match of the Year: The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles – Boneyard Match (Wrestlemania)

Overall Superstar of the Year: Drew McIntyre

