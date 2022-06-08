The Undertaker, Alexa Bliss & More Announced For Fan Expo Dallas

Several WWE stars including The Undertaker, Alexa Bliss, Edge and more are set for Fan Expo Dallas later this month. Fan Expo (previously known as Wizard World) announced on Tuesday that a ton of WWE stars are set for the June 18th and 19th convention including Taker, Bliss, Edge, the Bella Twins, Sheamus, Seth Rollins, Riddle, and Carmella. The stars will be appearing through Fetterman Sports.

In addition to that, Bliss, the Bellas, Liv Morgan, Rey Mysterio, and Kevin Owens will be at CSA on June 25th and 26th. You can see the full announcement and details below: