The Undertaker Reportedly Set For Orlando Next Week, NXT Possible

PWInsider reports that the Undertaker is set to be at the Performance Center in Orlando next week, which includes next Tuesday. While he has not been promoted for NXT and there is no indication he will appear, it is possible. WWE has loaded up the show with main roster stars, including Asuka, Cody Rhodes, John Cena, Paul Heyman and more. If they wanted, they could throw Undertaker on there too.

The reason he will be in Orlando is that he periodically visits to give advice to the trainees in the Performance Center. It is likely this is what that is.