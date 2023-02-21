The Undertaker Explains Vision Problems Due In Part To Rey Mysterio’s “Bony Ass”

In a recent appearance on Hawk vs Wolf, the Undertaker shared some stories of his more memorable wrestling injuries, including a near-miss of losing an eye after a bout with Mabel (aka Viscera). The wrestler also recalled how a missed shot from Rey Mysterio ended with him suffering a broken nose and concussion simultaneously (via Fightful). You can find some highlights and watch the complete interview below.

On how he risked losing the eye after the injury from Mabel: “The doctor goes, ‘you’ve lost about 50 percent of your orbital floor.’ ‘Excuse me?’ ‘You need to go home and find an ophthalmologist and a surgeon.’ Come to find out, I ended up losing 90% of my orbital floor. My optic nerve is setting on a jagged piece of bone. If I got hit on the right side of my head again, there is a good chance I would have lost my eye. Took two surgeons, they go in, take out all the bone fragments, and they put in a fake one.”

On how an encounter with Mysterio further damaged his vision: “Rey Mysterio, tiny guy, sweetheart of a guy, he ended up jumping off the top rope, and his ass was supposed to hit me in the chest, but it hit me right in the face. It was a bony ass. Bony ass, right on the bridge of my nose. He lands, I have all of his weight on my head, I hit the mat and blew out the other one. I broke my nose and I was concussed. It’s hard being injured by an anus. My nose was broke, I fixed my nose right there, I just squeezed my nose back. The second one, to this day and it’s probably been 15 years, I still have double vision.”