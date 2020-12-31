The Voros Twins Recall Their 2019 WWE Tryout

The Voros Twins had a WWE tryout in 2019 and discussed the experience in a new interview with Fightful. The brothers, Patrick and Chris, are perhaps best known now for becoming a viral meme due to a TikTok video in September, but began wrestling back in 2013 and auditioned for Tough Enough in 2016 before they got their tryout last year. You can see the discussion of their tryout below, along with the full video:

Patrick: “So, we live in Vancouver and we often times fly ourselves to Europe or camps and stuff, just to get experience and more eyes on us. That was at a time where we were like, ‘We’re doing everything right. Training hard and stuff.’ Nothing was clicking. All of a sudden, randomly, out of the blue, we get the e-mail saying we’re invited to the tryouts.”

Chris: “The first ever Canadian WWE tryout, there was 42 of us. It was two days.”

Patrick: “So, it came at a good time ‘cause you never know who’s watching what we do. So, it gave us, like, whatever we’re doing is working and stuff.”

Chris: “Whether it’s just making [vlogs] or this, people are do watch. Like, once, Jeff Jarrett messaged us like, ‘Keep up the vlogs or Merry Christmas.’ Like, you never know what people are going to see. But, anyway, what’s… Uh. See, this is what happens.”

Patrick: “Sharing your brain cell thing, is sometimes like… No, but the tryout was good.”

Chris: “Oh, they basically said, ‘Keep up the good work. Keep getting experience and focus on your social media.’

Patrick: “I feel like we crushed the tryout. We were happy with ourselves, you know? I don’t think we did bad at all.”

Chris: “We were happy.”

Patrick: “Super happy.”