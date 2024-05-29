– As previously reported, AEW TNT Champion Adam Copeland suffered a broken leg during his match with Malakai Black last Sunday at AEW Double or Nothing. The injury will require Copeland to undergo surgery, and that means he will be out for a certain period of time, leaving questions surrounding his TNT Championship. AEW has announced that EVPs The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) plan to address the future of the TNT Championship on tonight’s AEW Dynamite.

You can view the announcement on the new show segment below. Tonight’s AEW Dynamite is being held at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles, California. The show will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Casino Gauntlet Match for AEW World Title Shot at Forbidden Door: Participants TBD

* IWGP World Championship Eliminator Match: Jon Moxley vs. Rocky Romero

* Swerve Strickland vs. Killswitch

* Saraya vs. Mariah May

* Don Callis to present a contract to someone

* Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway to explain their actions

* TV Time with Chris Jericho

* Mercedes Mone championship celebration

* The EVPs to address the future of the TNT Championship