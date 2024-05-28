As previously reported, there was a rumor going around backstage last night at WWE Raw that AEW TNT Champion Adam Copeland suffered a broken leg during his Barb Wire Cage Match last Sunday at AEW Double or Nothing. Adam Copeland released a video on his X account earlier today, confirming he suffered a broken tibia, and that it will require surgery.

While Copeland doesn’t know the time frame of his recovery yet, mainly wanting to focus on his daughter’s birthday later this week, he will know more on his surgery and recovery time starting next week. Copeland says in the video:

“My brain forgets what my body always seems to remember a little late is that I’m 50, and I need to make better choices. So, my body pulled my emergency brake on me the other night, and I ended up fracturing my tibia, which is gonna require surgery. Don’t know the time frame on that yet. Ruby’s birthday is Friday, and I really want to enjoy that and focus on all the positives that I have in my life because there’s way more of that than the bad. And even this surgery, I know what I gotta do. I’ll find out the time frame kind of next week and everything.”

Copeland suffered the injury during the jump off the top of the cage during the pay-per-view event. It’s currently unknown how this will affect the TNT Championship that is currently held by Copeland. Copeland will likely have to relinquish the title while he undergoes surgery and recovers from his injury.