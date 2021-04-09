Thea Trinidad, Mark Henry, Chris Jericho & More React to DMX’s Passing

DMX’s passing on Friday morning has been on a lot of people’s minds, and wrestlers reacted to his death including Thea Trinidad, Mark Henry, Chris Jericho, and more. As we reported this morning, the rapper passed away the age of 50 in White Plains, New York following a catastrophic cardiac arrest last week.

DMX had an impact on many people’s lives, including in the wrestling world. You can see social media reactions from Trinidad, Henry, Jericho, Charly Caruso, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, Rhett Titus, Velvet Sky, and Natalya below:

We love you King. RIP 🙏🏽🕊 My deepest condolences to his family and friends. #WERIGHTHERE #WENOTGOINANYWHERE pic.twitter.com/1wBkplOtEj — 𝕿𝖍𝖊𝖆 𝕿𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖎𝖉𝖆𝖉 (@TheaTrinidad) April 9, 2021

I’m going to miss you brother! pic.twitter.com/9IsV9QL5T1 — TheMarkHenry (@TheMarkHenry) April 9, 2021

RIP DMX 🙏🏽 — Charly Arnolt (@CharlyOnTV) April 9, 2021

DMX. Simply One of the Greatest. A face on my personal hip-hop Mount Rushmore . my condolences to his family.

Rest in Power 🙏🏿#ripdmx🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/5E577f0sYb — Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) April 9, 2021