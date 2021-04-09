wrestling / News
Thea Trinidad, Mark Henry, Chris Jericho & More React to DMX’s Passing
DMX’s passing on Friday morning has been on a lot of people’s minds, and wrestlers reacted to his death including Thea Trinidad, Mark Henry, Chris Jericho, and more. As we reported this morning, the rapper passed away the age of 50 in White Plains, New York following a catastrophic cardiac arrest last week.
DMX had an impact on many people’s lives, including in the wrestling world. You can see social media reactions from Trinidad, Henry, Jericho, Charly Caruso, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, Rhett Titus, Velvet Sky, and Natalya below:
We love you King. RIP 🙏🏽🕊
My deepest condolences to his family and friends. #WERIGHTHERE #WENOTGOINANYWHERE pic.twitter.com/1wBkplOtEj
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊𝖆 𝕿𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖎𝖉𝖆𝖉 (@TheaTrinidad) April 9, 2021
I’m going to miss you brother! pic.twitter.com/9IsV9QL5T1
— TheMarkHenry (@TheMarkHenry) April 9, 2021
RIP DMX 🙏🏽
— Charly Arnolt (@CharlyOnTV) April 9, 2021
DMX. Simply One of the Greatest. A face on my personal hip-hop Mount Rushmore . my condolences to his family.
Rest in Power 🙏🏿#ripdmx🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/5E577f0sYb
— Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) April 9, 2021
— PRIME Alexander (@CedricAlexander) April 9, 2021
Listening to DMX’s music filled you with energy that made you feel like you could run through a brick wall!
RIP DMX https://t.co/RLOHib0HiK
— I AM THE FOUNDATION (@RhettTitusANX) April 9, 2021
