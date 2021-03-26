wrestling / News
Thea Trinidad Reportedly Signed A Contract With A Company, Prevented From Joining AEW
March 26, 2021 | Posted by
While Andrade has confirmed that he can work anywhere he wants and has no non-compete clause after his WWE release, it seems the former Zelina Vega will not be joining him in AEW or elsewhere. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Thea Trinidad will not be working wit Andrade for now as she signed a short-term deal with a company. It’s unknown if this company is even related to wrestling, but the deal will prevent her from signing with another wrestling company for the time being.
