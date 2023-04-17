wrestling / News

This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

April 17, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark: Elevation Image Credit: AEW

Maki Itoh is in action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:

* Maki Itoh vs. Ashley D’Amboise
* Matt Hardy & Isiah Kassidy vs. Bobby Orlando & Brett Gosselin
* Emi Sakura vs. Mizuki
* Jericho Appreciation Society (Jake Hager, Matt Menard, & Angelo Parker) vs. Mike Magnum, Jack Tomlinson, & Zack Clayton

