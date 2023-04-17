This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

Maki Itoh is in action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:

* Maki Itoh vs. Ashley D’Amboise

* Matt Hardy & Isiah Kassidy vs. Bobby Orlando & Brett Gosselin

* Emi Sakura vs. Mizuki

* Jericho Appreciation Society (Jake Hager, Matt Menard, & Angelo Parker) vs. Mike Magnum, Jack Tomlinson, & Zack Clayton