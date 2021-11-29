wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Livestream Is Online
November 29, 2021 | Posted by
Jay Lethal and Tony Nese are among those in action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is now online. You can see the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:
* The Hardy Family Office (Matt Hardy, The Blade & Isaiah Kassidy) vs. The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson & Alan “5” Angels)
* Santana & Ortiz vs. Brayden Lee & Isaiah Moore
* Tay Conti & Anna Jay vs. Alice Crowley & Missa Kate
* The Acclaimed & Chaos Project vs. The Varsity Blonds & The Dark Order (Alex Silver & John Reynolds)
* Nyla Rose, The Bunny, Emi Sakura & Diamante vs. Julia Hart, Skye Blue, Ryo Mizunami & Leyla Hirsch
* Jay Lethal vs. Trenton Storm
* Tony Nese vs. Vic Capri
