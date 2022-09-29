wrestling / News

This Week’s Before the Impact Is Online

September 29, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Before the Impact 9-29-22 Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Yuya Uemura is in action on this week’s Before the Impact, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below which kicks off at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT and is described as follows:

New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Yuya Uemura continues his excursion in IMPACT Wrestling as he goes one-on-one with Gut Check winner Jason Hotch! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT on the road to Bound For Glory.

