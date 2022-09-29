This Week’s Before the Impact Is Online

Yuya Uemura is in action on this week’s Before the Impact, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below which kicks off at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT and is described as follows:

New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Yuya Uemura continues his excursion in IMPACT Wrestling as he goes one-on-one with Gut Check winner Jason Hotch! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT on the road to Bound For Glory.