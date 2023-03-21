This Week’s NWA Powerrr Livestream Is Online

The Women’s Title is on the line on this week’s episode of NWA Powerrr, and the livestream is up. You can see the video below for the show, which is described as follows:

First up, it’s Thrillbilly Silas Mason, accompanied by the lovely Pollo Del Mar, taking on Brady Pierce of The Spectaculars. Will Silas continue his winning streak or will Pierce put an end to his momentum?

In a special treat for our fans, we’ll also be featuring an encore presentation of last month’s epic NO DISQUALIFICATION NWA World Women’s Title match from NWA Nuff Said: the unstoppable champion Kamille defends her title against the fierce Angelina Love!

And in our main event, the last semifinal match of the NWA World Women’s Television Title tournament is here! Taya Valkyrie takes on Max the Impaler, accompanied by Father James Mitchell. Both of these competitors have been on fire lately, but only one can move on to the finals: who will come out on top and earn a shot at the championship?

Plus, former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch comes face to face with newcomer Daisy Kill for the first time since his shocking attack on Murdoch from behind; the tension between these two is palpable, and sparks are sure to fly!